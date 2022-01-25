AZA, Anglo American and other companies in Chile team up to use residues in mining

Tuesday, 25 January 2022 00:19:54 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Chilean steelmaker Aceros AZA, Anglo American and other companies have teamed up with the Chilean ministry of environment and SOFOFA, a not-for-profit industrial trade group, to develop equipment that will enable the use of 8.6 million mt of residues.

AZA said the companies joining the group with the Chilean ministry and SOFOFA include Aceros AZA, ISA interval, Arauco, Anglo American, Colbún, Sodexo, Teck, Aguas Andinas, Antofagasta Minerals, Glencore, Aclara, Magotteaux, Ecometales, CMPC and Elecmetal.

The companies plan to transform about 8.6 million mt of residues into products that can be used into the industrial segment.

AZA said the partnership could help the Chilean industrial sector to transform those residues into key raw materials.