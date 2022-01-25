﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

AZA, Anglo American and other companies in Chile team up to use residues in mining

Tuesday, 25 January 2022 00:19:54 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Chilean steelmaker Aceros AZA, Anglo American and other companies have teamed up with the Chilean ministry of environment and SOFOFA, a not-for-profit industrial trade group, to develop equipment that will enable the use of 8.6 million mt of residues.

AZA said the companies joining the group with the Chilean ministry and SOFOFA include Aceros AZA, ISA interval, Arauco, Anglo American, Colbún, Sodexo, Teck, Aguas Andinas, Antofagasta Minerals, Glencore, Aclara, Magotteaux, Ecometales, CMPC and Elecmetal.

The companies plan to transform about 8.6 million mt of residues into products that can be used into the industrial segment.

AZA said the partnership could help the Chilean industrial sector to transform those residues into key raw materials.


Tags: Chile  South America  mining  Anglo American  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

25 Jan

Peruvian iron ore export prices decline in November
24 Jan

Draft law to limit mining and iron ore exploration in Brazil
10 Jan

Brazilian regulator reduces risk level of Vallourec’s dam
06 Jan

Peruvian iron ore output declines in November
05 Jan

Chilean rebar sales volumes in November increase 10.3 percent