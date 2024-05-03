﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Performance of the Chilean economy increases in February

Friday, 03 May 2024 09:22:32 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Chilean Central Bank announced that the performance of the country’s economy increased by 0.8 percent in March 2024 from March 2023, as measured by the Imacec index.

According to the Chilean Central Bank, the increase on yearly basis reflects improvements in almost all main sectors of the economy, headed by mining activities, but declining when considering trading activities and the industrial production.

Excluding mining activities, the Imacec index declined by 0.4 percent on yearly basis in March 2024.

When considering the 0.8 percent Imacec increase from February to March 2024, mining activities had a positive impact of 1.0 percentage points (pp), other goods 0.4 pp, and services 0.3 pp, while the negative impacts came from taxes (0.1 pp), industrial activities (0.3 pp) and trading activities (0.5 pp).

The monthly index of economic activity (Imacec) is an estimate that measures the activity of different sectors of Chile’s economy, in a given month, measured at prices of the previous year. It is considered as a proxy of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) evolution.


Tags: Chile South America 

Similar articles

Chile’s apparent steel consumption increases in 2023

29 Apr | Steel News

Chile approves temporary tariff to protect against Chinese steel imports

23 Apr | Steel News

Chilean steelmaker inaugurates first solar plant

19 Apr | Steel News

CAP considering strategic partner for Huachipato

10 Apr | Steel News

Chile’s Huachipato will appeal low import tax for steel products

04 Apr | Steel News

Performance of Chile’s economy increases in February

03 Apr | Steel News

Chilean consultant firm will assess lifecycle of steel products

03 Apr | Steel News

Chile’s Huachipato could maintain steel production depending on tariff action

28 Mar | Steel News

Chile’s Huachipato suspends steel production

25 Mar | Steel News

Chile’s Grupo CAP posts lower net profit for 2023

13 Mar | Steel News