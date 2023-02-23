Goldman Sachs raises iron ore price forecast for Q2

Thursday, 23 February 2023 14:59:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

US-based investment banking company Goldman Sachs has revised up its iron ore price forecast by 20 percent for the second quarter of 2023 due to predicted iron ore supply shortage. Iron ore prices are expected to rise to $150/mt in the given quarter.

According to the Goldman Sachs report, a seasonal increase in steel production in China in March and April is expected to result in an iron ore supply shortage in the short term.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs forecasts that the increase in iron ore prices will not last long and that prices will fall to $135/mt in the third quarter, $105/mt in the fourth quarter and average at $90/mt in 2024.