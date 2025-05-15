 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Moody’s...

Moody’s expects iron ore prices to remain under pressure from low demand, high supply

Thursday, 15 May 2025 13:32:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

International credit rating agency Moody’s has stated that it expects iron ore prices to remain under pressure due to weak iron ore demand from China and high global supply. The prices are forecast to remain at around $80-100/mt over the next 12-18 months.

The agency stated that the weakness in the demand is due to a decline in China’s steel production and a global shift toward cleaner steelmaking that is dampening demand for lower-grade iron ore. Meanwhile, supply remains high with increased output from major producers and new projects. Still, major producers will continue to operate profitably because of their low production costs.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Southeast Asia Steelmaking Opinion 

Similar articles

Iron ore price for China increases, but may soften again amid expected steel output cuts

15 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s iron ore imports down 17.3% in Q1 amid lower crude steel output

15 May | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – May 15, 2025 

15 May | Longs and Billet

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increases sharply from last week

14 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - May 14, 2025

14 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – May 14, 2025 

14 May | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - May 13, 2025

13 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – May 13, 2025 

13 May | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - May 12, 2025

12 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – May 12, 2025 

12 May | Longs and Billet