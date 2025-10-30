Goldman Sachs raises 2026 iron ore price forecast to $93/mt but keeps bearish market outlook

US-based investment banking company Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has revised its iron ore price forecast for 2026 to $93/mt, citing macroeconomic support, tighter inventories, and resilient Chinese steel production, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The upward revision marks a $5/mt increase from the bank’s previous projection but remains below current iron ore futures.

Tighter market conditions support near-term stability

Analysts led by Aurelia Waltham wrote that the iron ore market has “remained tighter than expected in recent months”, supported by:

robust Chinese hot-metal output,

stable port inventories, and

yuan appreciation.

Iron ore futures in Singapore traded around $106.45/mt, up 15 percent from mid-June lows, following China’s new measures to curb industrial overcapacity. Year-to-date, benchmark prices have averaged around $101/mt.

China’s oversupply and global shipping surge pose risks

Despite the upward revision, Goldman Sachs maintains a bearish outlook. The bank expects iron ore prices to decline to $88/mt by the fourth quarter of 2026, citing structural oversupply risks in China’s steel market, although that is up from a previous forecast of $80/mt.

Goldman warned that:

China ’s net steel exports have peaked,

domestic demand continues to weaken due to the prolonged property downturn, and

these factors will weigh on crude steel output in 2026.

On the supply side, global iron ore shipments have increased 15 percent year-on-year in the current quarter. The bank noted that this trend will likely boost port stockpiles and keep inventories elevated throughout 2026, putting additional downward pressure on prices.