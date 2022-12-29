﻿
Global stainless steel output down 5.1 percent in January-September

Thursday, 29 December 2022 11:52:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the third quarter of this year, world stainless crude steel output dropped by 12.3 percent quarter on quarter to 12.79 million mt, according to the preliminary report released by the International Stainless Steel Forum (ISSF). Meanwhile, in the January-September period this year, world stainless crude steel output decreased by 5.1 percent year on year to 41.85 million mt.

According to the ISSF data, in the first nine months of the current year stainless crude steel production declined by 5.2 percent in China, by 0.4 percent in the Asia region excluding China and South Korea, by 13.2 percent in the US and by 11.2 percent in Europe, all compared with the same period of 2021.

Stainless crude steel production (x 1,000 metric tons):

Region

 

Q-o-q change

 

Y-o-y change

(%)

2022-Q3

2022-Q2

2022-Q1

(%)

2022-Jan-Sept

2021-Jan-Sept

Europe

1,181

1,767

1,860

-33.2

4,809

5,143

-11.2

US

500

520

569

-3.8

1,589

1,830

-13.2

China

7,263

8,334

8,038

-12.9

23,635

24,936

-5.2

Asia (excluding China and South Korea)

1,859

1,930

1,956

-3.7

5,746

5,769

-0.4

Others

1,991

2,030

2,053

-1.9

6,074

6,137

-1.0

TOTAL

12,794

14,581

14,477

-12.3

41,582

44,085

-5.1

