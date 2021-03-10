GET H2 aims to create basis of European infrastructure for green hydrogen

Wednesday, 10 March 2021 14:26:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has stated that the seven companies from the GET H2 initiative, an open cross-sector consortium, are showing how rapidly the planning of the national and European hydrogen economy is developing. The consortium plans to build a cross-border infrastructure for hydrogen from the production of green hydrogen to transport and industrial use between 2024 and 2030. The project can form the basis for an efficient European gas infrastructure for hydrogen, specifying the essential building blocks of the green hydrogen value chain, as SteelOrbis understands.

BP Europa SE, Evonik Industries AG, Nowega GmbH, OGE GmbH, RWE Generation SE, RWE Gas Storage West GmbH, Salzgitter Flachstahl, Thyssengas GmbH are the project partners in the GET H2 hydrogen initiative. For this project, all partners have now submitted an expression of interest for funding under the IPCEI program (Important Project of Common European Interest) to Germany’s Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology. By using green hydrogen in refineries, in steel production and for other industrial uses, the overall project will be able to avoid carbon emissions of up to 16 million mt by 2030.