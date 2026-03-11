 |  Login 
Germany’s Klöckner reports lower net loss and revenues for 2025

Wednesday, 11 March 2026 14:30:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Klöckner & Co., a Germany-based producer and distributor of steel and non-ferrous metals, has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2025.

In the given quarter, the company registered a net loss of €15 million, compared to a net loss of €91 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, while its sales revenues declined by 1.5 percent year on year to €1.46 billion. In addition, Klöckner & Co.’s EBITDA in the fourth quarter came to €34 million, compared to €16 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

In 2024, the company recorded a net loss of €53 million, compared to a net loss of €176 million in 2024, while its sales revenues decreased by 3.8 percent year on year to €6.38 billion. Also, Klöckner’s EBITDA in the given year rose by 39.4 percent from the previous year to €152 million.

Furthermore, the company’s steel shipments reached 1.05 million mt and 4.53 million mt, respectively, in the fourth quarter and the full year.

Klöckner stated that it is optimistic about this year and that it forecasts shipments to remain stable compared to the previous year despite the divestment of eight US distribution centers toward the end of 2025.


Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking Fin. Reports 

