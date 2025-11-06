 |  Login 
Germany’s Klöckner posts lower net loss for Q3 2025

Thursday, 06 November 2025 14:38:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Klöckner & Co., a Germany-based producer and distributor of steel and non-ferrous metals, has announced its financial results for the third quarter and the January-September period of this year.

In the third quarter, the company registered a net loss of €13 million, compared to a net loss of €29 million in the same quarter of 2024, while its sales revenue came to €1.61 billion, declining by 2.2 percent year on year, due to lower average prices. In addition, Klöckner’s EBITDA for the third quarter came to €36 million, compared to €13 million in the same quarter last year.

In the given quarter, the company’s steel shipments rose by two percent from 1.12 million mt recorded in the third quarter of 2024 to 1.14 million mt.

In the first nine months of this year, Klöckner’s net loss amounted to €38 million, compared to a net loss of €85 million in the same period of the previous year, while its sales revenue grew by 1.5 percent year on year to €3.48 billion. Additionally, the company’s EBITDA for the first six months of the year came to €117 million, compared to €93 million in the January-September period of 2024.

In the given period, Klöckner’s steel shipments advanced by 1.5 percent year on year to 3.48 million mt.


Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking Fin. Reports 

