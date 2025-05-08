Germany’s Klöckner posts lower net loss for Q1

Klöckner & Co., a Germany-based producer and distributor of steel and non-ferrous metals, has announced its financial results for the first quarter of this year.

In the given quarter, the company registered a net loss of €28 million, compared to a net loss of €32 million in the first quarter of 2024, while its sales revenue came to €1.67 billion, declining by 4.1 percent year on year, due to lower average prices. In addition, Klöckner & Co.’s EBITDA came to €17 million, compared to €37 million in the same quarter last year.

Furthermore, the company’s steel shipments in the first quarter dropped to 1.17 million mt, compared to 1.14 million mt recorded in the given quarter of the previous year.

“We got off to a solid start in the fiscal year 2025 and, with the disposal of our Brazilian country organization and targeted acquisitions, we consistently continued our strategic focus on our core markets of North America and the DACH region. Since the market is continuing to move in a positive direction, especially in North America, we expect a considerable improvement in our operating income for the second quarter of 2025,” Guido Kerkhoff, CEO of Klöckner & Co, stated.