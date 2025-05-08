 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Germany’s...

Germany’s Klöckner posts lower net loss for Q1

Thursday, 08 May 2025 14:48:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Klöckner & Co., a Germany-based producer and distributor of steel and non-ferrous metals, has announced its financial results for the first quarter of this year.

In the given quarter, the company registered a net loss of €28 million, compared to a net loss of €32 million in the first quarter of 2024, while its sales revenue came to €1.67 billion, declining by 4.1 percent year on  year, due to lower average prices. In addition, Klöckner & Co.’s EBITDA came to €17 million, compared to €37 million in the same quarter last year.

Furthermore, the company’s steel shipments in the first quarter dropped to 1.17 million mt, compared to 1.14 million mt recorded in the given quarter of the previous year.

“We got off to a solid start in the fiscal year 2025 and, with the disposal of our Brazilian country organization and targeted acquisitions, we consistently continued our strategic focus on our core markets of North America and the DACH region. Since the market is continuing to move in a positive direction, especially in North America, we expect a considerable improvement in our operating income for the second quarter of 2025,” Guido Kerkhoff, CEO of Klöckner & Co, stated.


Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

Germany’s Salzgitter returns to net loss in 2024

21 Mar | Steel News

Germany’s Klöckner reports lower net loss for 2024

13 Mar | Steel News

Germany’s Salzgitter reports net loss for January-September

12 Nov | Steel News

Germany’s Salzgitter reports net loss in H1

13 Aug | Steel News

Germany’s Klöckner posts net loss for H1

02 Aug | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp expects lower sales for FY 2023-24

29 Jul | Steel News

Germany’s Salzgitter sees sharp drop in net profit in Q1

22 May | Steel News

Germany’s Klöckner posts lower sales revenues for Q1, expects higher shipments and sales for Q2

13 May | Steel News

Germany’s Klöckner registers net loss in 2023, expects recovery in 2024

14 Mar | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp posts net loss in FY 2022-23, expects net profit for FY 2023-24

23 Nov | Steel News