Germany’s Benteler commissions new galvanizing line for hydraulic line tubes at Schloß Neuhaus

Monday, 17 October 2022 15:27:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Germany-based steel producer Benteler International has announced that it has commissioned a new galvanizing line for hydraulic line tubes at the Schloß Neuhaus plant in Paderborn, Germany.

The company invested €1.7 million in the line, which is designed for small tube dimensions and is characterized by comparatively low electricity and water consumption during operation. In 2018, the company invested in a large diameter tube galvanizing line for hydraulic line tubes, SteelOrbis understands.     

According to the statement, with the new line, the Schloß Neuhaus plant will be the largest surface treatment center for tubes in Europe. By expanding the surface treatment center, the company is creating additional capacities and further expanding its market position. The new plant can annually galvanize up to 12,000 kilometers of tube.


