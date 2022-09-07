﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

German steel federation calls for natural gas price cap

Wednesday, 07 September 2022 16:04:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl) has stated that the German government’s third package of relief measures is not enough to prevent massive effects of high energy prices on the industrial foundations of the country’s economy.

According to the statement, the significant increase in natural gas and electricity prices compared to spring last year has resulted in an annual increase in the steel industry’s energy costs of more than €10 billion, threatening Germany’s international competitiveness. 

WV Stahl has called for a capping of natural gas prices for 80 percent of industrial users’ natural gas consumption to a competitive level. The federation stated that the price signals from the market would provide a sufficient incentive for the rest to limit their consumption. 


Tags: Germany European Union 

Similar articles

Local and import HRC prices in EU keep climbing due to energy issue

07 Sep | Flats and Slab

ArcelorMittal cuts operations in Europe amid unfavorable market conditions

05 Sep | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp completes sale of Mining Technologies business unit

01 Sep | Steel News

Salzgitter places first EAF order for low-carbon steelmaking program

25 Aug | Steel News

Local German scrap market hit by disruption in logistics, prices increase

23 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

H2 Green Steel to supply carbon-reduced steel to BMW Group

22 Aug | Steel News

German crude steel output decreases by 5.1 percent in January-July

22 Aug | Steel News

German mills to face extra costs with natural gas surcharge

19 Aug | Steel News

Salzgitter seeks exemption from potential natural gas rationing

18 Aug | Steel News

Samarco and Rogesa sign MoU to jointly develop decarbonization project in Europe

18 Aug | Steel News