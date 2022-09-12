German recycling industry seeks energy subsidies from government

Monday, 12 September 2022 16:21:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German recycling associations, Federation of the German Waste, Water and Raw materials Management (BDE), Federal Association of German Steel Recycling (BDSV), Federal Association of Waste Disposal (BVSE) and Association of German Metal Dealers and Recyclers (VDM), have published a joint statement calling for their industry to be included again in the list of eligible economic sectors.

According to the joint statement, the energy crisis that has arisen from the current political events creates difficulties for the German recycling industry, adding that the industry does not receive energy subsidies under the government’s current energy support measures as it has been removed from the list of eligible economic sectors.

Explaining that the recycling industry ensures energy-saving recycling raw materials available through collection, sorting and processing, the associations stated that therefore the recycling industry is energy-intensive.

Consequently, the associations call for the German government to re-include the recycling industry in the list of eligible sectors for state aid and ensure that the industry is given appropriate funding opportunities.