﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

German crude steel output increases by six percent in January

Monday, 22 February 2021 12:22:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, Germany’s crude steel output increased by six percent year on year to 3.31 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). The country’s crude steel output has again reached the average value of 2019, but is still at a relatively low level.

Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 2.20 million mt in January this year, up 7.9 percent year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output increased by 10.1 percent to 3.05 million mt in January compared to the same month of the previous year.


Tags: raw mat  crude steel  steelmaking  Germany  pig iron  European Union  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

23  Feb

Japanese crude steel output up 5.3% in January from December
01  Feb

German iron ore import prices up five percent in Dec from Nov
01  Feb

Metinvest’s pig iron output increases by seven percent in 2020
27  Jan

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih’s crude steel output falls in 2020
26  Jan

German crude steel output decreases by 10 percent in 2020