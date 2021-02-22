German crude steel output increases by six percent in January

Monday, 22 February 2021 12:22:36 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Germany’s crude steel output increased by six percent year on year to 3.31 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). The country’s crude steel output has again reached the average value of 2019, but is still at a relatively low level.

Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 2.20 million mt in January this year, up 7.9 percent year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output increased by 10.1 percent to 3.05 million mt in January compared to the same month of the previous year.