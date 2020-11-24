﻿
German crude steel output increases by 3.1 percent in October

Tuesday, 24 November 2020 12:08:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Germany’s crude steel output increased by 3.1 percent year on year to 3.42 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the January-October period, crude steel production in Germany declined by 13.9 percent year on year to 29.14 million mt. For the first time since February, German crude steel production in October was recorded above the figure for the corresponding month of the previous year.

Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 2.07 million mt in October this year, down 0.9 percent, while decreasing by 16.6 percent to 18.14 million mt in the January-October period, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output increased by 4.1 percent to 3.10 million mt in October, while declining by 12.9 percent to 25.64 million mt in the first 10 months, both compared to the respective periods of the previous year.


