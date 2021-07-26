German crude steel output increases by 18.1 percent in H1

Monday, 26 July 2021 11:12:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, Germany’s crude steel output increased by 38.2 percent year on year to 3.42 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the January-June period this year, crude steel production in Germany rose by 18.1 percent year on year to 20.61 million mt. However, the country’s crude steel production in the first six months of the year was still below the level of 2018. The global crude steel output is supported by the fact that steel users around the world are ramping up their production and global demand is supported by investment programs.

Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 2.1 million mt in June this year, up 45.3 percent, while in the January-June period it increased by 19.4 percent to 13.02 million mt, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output increased by 45.0 percent to 3.04 million mt in June, while rising by 20.4 percent to 18.29 million mt in the first six months this year, both compared to the respective periods of the previous year.