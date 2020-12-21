German crude steel output increases by 14.8 percent in November

Monday, 21 December 2020 12:30:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, Germany’s crude steel output increased by 14.8 percent year on year to 3.37 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). This is the second straight month in which the result has been above that from the previous year, with the cautious upward trend continuing. In the January-November period, crude steel production in Germany declined by 11.6 percent year on year to 32.52 million mt.

Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 2.09 million mt in November this year, up 20.4 percent, while decreasing by 13.9 percent to 20.23 million mt in the January-November period, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output increased by 3.2 percent to 2.68 million mt in November, while declining by 11.6 percent to 28.32 million mt in the first 11 months, both compared to the respective periods of the previous year.