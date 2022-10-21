German crude steel output down six percent in January-September

Friday, 21 October 2022 11:30:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Germany’s crude steel output decreased by 15.4 percent year on year to 2.84 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the January-September period this year, crude steel production in Germany fell by six percent year on year to 28.25 million mt.

In September, the country’s pig iron output amounted to 1.89 million mt, dropping by 5.8 percent, while in the January-September period it moved down by 4.5 percent to 18.06 million mt, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output decreased by 10.6 percent to 2.65 million mt in September, while decreasing by 5.7 percent to 25.0 million mt in the first nine months this year, both compared to the same periods of the previous year.