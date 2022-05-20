﻿
English
German crude steel output decreases by three percent in January-April

Friday, 20 May 2022 11:22:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In April this year, Germany’s crude steel output decreased by 1.1 percent year on year to 3.32 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the January-April this year, crude steel production in Germany fell by three percent year on year to 13.12 million mt.

In April, the country’s pig iron output amounted to 2.14 million mt, up 2.4 percent, while in the January-April period it dropped by 3.3 percent to 8.3 million mt, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output decreased by 0.7 percent to 2.94 million mt in April, while falling by 4.3 percent to 11.64 million mt in the first four months this year, both compared to the same period of the previous year.


