German crude steel output decreases by 9.7 percent in September

Thursday, 22 October 2020 15:12:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Germany’s crude steel output decreased by 9.7 percent year on year to 3.01 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the January-September period, crude steel production in Germany declined by 15.7 percent year on year to 25.73 million mt. Although German monthly crude steel production in September exceeded three million mt for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus, it is still at a very low level.

Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 1.80 million mt in September this year, down 11 percent, while decreasing by 18.3 percent to 16.06 million mt in the January-September period, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output decreased by 6.3 percent to 2.67 million mt in September, while declining by 14.8 percent to 22.54 million mt in the first nine months, both compared to the respective periods of the previous year.