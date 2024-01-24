﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

German crude steel output decreases by 3.9 percent in 2023

Wednesday, 24 January 2024 14:49:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Germany’s crude steel output decreased by 2.3 percent year on year to 2.6 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In 2023, crude steel production in Germany fell by 3.9 percent year on year to 35.4 million mt due to weak demand and high electricity prices, marking the lowest production volume since the financial crisis in 2009.

Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 1.94 million mt in December last year, down 2.8 percent, while in 2023 it decreased by 0.9 percent to 23.6 million mt, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output increased by 6.0 percent to 2.27 million mt in December, while falling by 3.6 percent to 30.64 million mt in 2023, both year on year.

Electrical steel production fell particularly drastically last year. With a decline of around 11 percent to 9.8 million mt, the volume even fell below the low point during the financial market crisis. Kerstin Maria Rippel, general manager of the Germany Steel Association, stated commented, “The annual balance of steel production in Germany clearly shows that the situation for the steel industry - and especially electrical steel production - is very serious. There is still an urgent need for political action here: this is particularly acute when it comes to the still uncompetitive electricity costs, which, with transmission network fees that have doubled since the beginning of the year, are higher than ever before.”


Tags: Pig Iron Crude Steel Raw Mat Germany European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

China posts stable crude steel output for 2023 amid declines in Q4, after decreases in previous two years

17 Jan | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts higher outputs for 2023, plans stable outputs in 2024

05 Jan | Steel News

JISF expects Japanese crude steel output and demand to be flat in 2024

22 Dec | Steel News

German crude steel output decreased by four percent in January-November

20 Dec | Steel News

China’s crude steel output up 0.4% in Nov, finished steel output also increases

15 Dec | Steel News

Ukraine’s pig iron output down 11.3 percent in January-November

12 Dec | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts higher outputs for Jan-Nov

07 Dec | Steel News

Russia’s Mechel sees lower crude steel and pig iron outputs in Q3 amid BF overhaul

24 Nov | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 7.1 percent in October from September

22 Nov | Steel News

German crude steel output down 4.1 percent in January-October

22 Nov | Steel News