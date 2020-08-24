German crude steel output decreases by 24.7 percent in July

Monday, 24 August 2020 15:53:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, Germany’s crude steel output decreased by 24.7 percent year on year to 2.42 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). This volume is close to the low levels recorded in the first half of 2009. In the January-July period, crude steel production in Germany declined by 16.9 percent year on year to 19.88 million mt.

Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 1.54 million mt in July this year, down 28.8 percent, and decreased by 19.7 percent to 12.45 million mt in the January-July period, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output decreased by 21.9 percent to 2.27 million mt in July, while declining by 16.2 percent to 17.47 million mt in the first seven months, both compared to the respective periods of the previous year.