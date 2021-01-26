German crude steel output decreases by 10 percent in 2020

Tuesday, 26 January 2021 14:32:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Germany’s crude steel output increased by 10.7 percent year on year to 3.14 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In 2020, crude steel production in Germany declined by 10 percent year on year to 35.66 million mt. German crude steel production fell for the third year in a row and remained below the 40 million mt limit, falling to the lowest production level since the 2009 crisis. In the fourth quarter last year, crude steel production increased by nine percent year on year.

Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 2.23 million mt in December last year, up 9.8 percent, while in 2020 overall it decreased by 12 percent to 22.46 million mt, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output increased by 15.7 percent to 2.63 million mt in December, while declining by 9.8 percent to 30.95 million mt in 2020 overall, both compared to the respective periods of the previous year.