German crude steel output decreased by four percent in January-November

Wednesday, 20 December 2023 13:57:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November this year, Germany’s crude steel output decreased by 2.4 percent year on year to 2.7 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the January-November period this year, crude steel production in Germany fell by 4.0 percent year on year to 32.81 million mt.

Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 1.75 million mt in November this year, down 5.0 percent, while in the January-November period it decreased by 0.8 percent to 21.69 million mt, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output increased by 1.7 percent to 2.3 million mt in November, while falling by 4.3 percent to 28.37 million mt in the first eleven months this year, both compared to the same periods of the previous year.

“This year’s production data gives rise to the greatest concern of steel production currently being in free fall. Due to the persistently high electricity prices in conjunction with a persistently weak economy, electric arc furnace steel production is particularly suffering. In order to avoid deep production cuts at the steel plants, there is now an urgent need for action,” said Kerstin Maria Rippel, General Manager of the Germany Steel Association, adding that the steel industry will not calm down without a solution for competitive electricity prices.


