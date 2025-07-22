 |  Login 
Georgia’s steel pipe imports from Turkey up 15.3 percent in H1 2025

Tuesday, 22 July 2025 14:23:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In the January-June period this year, Georgia's total external trade turnover with Turkey, which is the top trading partner of the country, amounted to $1.46 billion, including imports worth $1.29 billion, up 0.3 percent, and exports worth $169.82 million, decreasing 29.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the preliminary data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the first six months, Georgia's imports of steel tubes and pipes from Turkey amounted to 38,210 mt, up 15.3 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $29.68 million, rising by 3.1 percent on year-on-year basis.


