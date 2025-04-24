 |  Login 
Georgia’s steel pipe imports from Turkey up 23.4 percent in Q1

Thursday, 24 April 2025 12:15:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In the January-March period this year, Georgia's total external trade turnover with Turkey, which is the top trading partner of the country, amounted to $663.3 million, including imports worth $587.29 million, down 6.3 percent, and exports worth $76.02 million, decreasing 21.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the preliminary data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the first three months, Georgia's imports of steel tubes and pipes from Turkey amounted to 18,136 mt, up 23.4 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $14.62 million, rising by 12.7 percent on year-on-year basis.


