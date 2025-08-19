 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Georgia’s...

Georgia’s steel pipe imports from Turkey up 12.3 percent in Jan-July 2025

Tuesday, 19 August 2025 14:36:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In the January-July period this year, Georgia's total external trade turnover with Turkey, which is the top trading partner of the country, amounted to $1.75 billion, including imports worth $1.55 billion, up 2.2 percent, and exports worth $196.24 million, decreasing 31.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the preliminary data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the first seven months, Georgia's imports of steel tubes and pipes from Turkey amounted to 46,462 mt, up 12.3 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $35.62 million, falling by 0.3 percent on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Georgia European Union Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Turkey’s welded pipe exports down 6.2 percent in H1 2025

19 Aug | Steel News

US rig count remains unchanged and Canadian rig count increases - week 34, 2025

19 Aug | Steel News

Tenaris strengthens offshore operations in Brazil

18 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Borusan Boru posts lower net profit for H1 2025, expects domestic inflationary pressure to persist

18 Aug | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices remain stable

13 Aug | Tube and Pipe

Canada launches AD probe against OCTG from five countries

13 Aug | Steel News

Welspun Tubular to boost US capacity with $150 million LSAW pipe mill and coating line

13 Aug | Steel News

US rig count decreases and Canadian rig count increases - week 33, 2025

11 Aug | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices mostly remain stable

07 Aug | Tube and Pipe

France’s steel product import value down 12.7 percent in Jan-May 2025

07 Aug | Steel News