Georgia’s steel pipe imports from Turkey up 12.3 percent in Jan-July 2025

In the January-July period this year, Georgia's total external trade turnover with Turkey, which is the top trading partner of the country, amounted to $1.75 billion, including imports worth $1.55 billion, up 2.2 percent, and exports worth $196.24 million, decreasing 31.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the preliminary data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the first seven months, Georgia's imports of steel tubes and pipes from Turkey amounted to 46,462 mt, up 12.3 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $35.62 million, falling by 0.3 percent on year-on-year basis.