Gas pipeline construction in Argentina faces logistic and financial hurdles

Thursday, 05 January 2023 22:09:32 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, currently being built in Argentina by the international steel and piping producer Techint, is having logistical problems in the city of Anelo, close to the gas reserves, where the population has increased fivefold over the last five years.

The new residents are mostly workers linked to the project, now facing a lack of infrastructure, with an estimated 700 houses not linked to gas, water or sewage, raising difficulties for the settlement of the new workers.

According to the local press, oil and gas executives mentioned that Argentina’s high inflation rate, in the 100 percent range, and limited access to foreign currency, are additional problems for the development of the project.

As the pipeline is built with steel plate supplied by the Brazilian producer Usiminas, linked to Techint, the granting of a $689 million loan was expected to be conceded by BNDES, the Brazilian official development bank, but the operation is now facing opposition among local politicians, as many similar loans granted by BNDES to Latin American countries were not paid in the past.

The Vaca Muerta reserves, in the Patagonian region, is the world’s second largest shale gas reserve and the fourth in terms of shale oil.


