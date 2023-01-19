﻿
English
Fuat Tosyalı: Turkish steel sector aims to achieve sustainable competitiveness with studies to be carried out for hydrogen use this year

Thursday, 19 January 2023 15:47:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to a statement from the Mediterranean Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals/Steel Exporters’ Association (ADMIB), the Turkish iron and steel industry accounted for $35.4 billion of Turkey’s total exports worth $254.2 billion in 2022, up by 12.9 percent year on year. In the given period, while the share of the ferrous and non-ferrous metals industry in Turkey’s total exports was 6.3 percent, with a 9.3 percent share the steel industry managed to become the fourth most successful sector in the country, with export revenues of $21.62 billion, down by 5.3 percent year on year. 

Stating that the Turkish iron and steel industry started 2022 with a good momentum, Fuat Tosyalı, ADMIB president, said that the rest of the year was negative for the industry due to the negative effects of the war between Russia and Ukraine, increased protectionist measures and high energy prices. Pointing out that increasing energy costs have negatively affected the competitiveness of the industry, Mr. Tosyalı stated that exports remained below the targeted level and emphasized the importance of renewable energy use. Fuat Tosyalı stated that studies will be carried out on the use of hydrogen in the Turkish iron and steel industry this year, with the aim of achieving sustainable competitiveness.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

