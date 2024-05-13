Fuat Tosyalı: Turkish steel industry should focus on renewable energy

Monday, 13 May 2024 11:57:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to a report in the Turkish daily newspaper Dünya, Fuat Tosyalı, chairman of the executive board of Turkey-based Tosyalı Holding, has stated that the importance of the use of renewable energy, especially hydrogen, is increasing in the global market. Mr. Tosyalı noted that the main energy source of the industries such as iron and steel, fertilizer and cement which impact global warming should be hydrogen, otherwise the threat of global warming will increase as the demand for products from these industries increases.

Stating that the Turkish steel industry, based on scrap, has less carbon emissions compared to coal-based steel production, Mr. Tosyalı noted that, although there is no urgency to switch to renewable energy, the Turkish steel industry should change its energy outlook to renewable energy sources in order to comply with the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism. Meanwhile, stating that the Turkish steel industry is not receiving government support within the framework of some agreements, Tosyalı noted that the Turkish steel industry’s “hands are tied”, while the EU steel industry received a grant of €17 billion last year.

In addition, regarding the company’s steel production targets, the Tosyalı Holding chairman stated that Tosyalı aims to increase its liquid steel production from the current 10 million mt to 12 million mt by the end of the year and to 14 million mt next year.