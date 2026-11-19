Brazil exported 30,300 metric tons (mt) of hot dip galvanized (HDG) products in October, up from 9,500 mt in September, according to data from Secex, the foreign trade secretariat of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services (MDIC).

All of October's HDG exports went to South America, with 30,200 mt shipped to Argentina at $869/mt FOB and the balance to Uruguay and Paraguay.

Usiminas shipped 27,000 mt at $854/mt and ArcelorMittal 3,100 mt at $990/mt, with CSN and traders accounting for small volumes.

Meanwhile, Brazil's HDG imports declined to 41,600 mt in October from 52,200 mt in September.

Asia supplied most of the volume, 36,100 mt at $706/mt, led by Vietnam with 22,200 mt at $732/mt. Egypt supplied 4,200 mt at $649/mt and Europe 1,300 mt at $1,142/mt. All import prices are also on an FOB basis.