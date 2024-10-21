 |  Login 
French companies to invest $3.3 billion in automotive and green hydrogen in Mexico

Monday, 21 October 2024 10:13:10 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

While waiting for a delegation of more than 20 companies to visit Mexico to analyze new investment opportunities, the French ambassador to Mexico said that an automotive company will invest $800 million and another energy company will invest $2.5 billion.

“In the automotive sector, Valeo announced an investment plan of $800 million over the next five years to expand and modernize its operations in Mexico,” said the French ambassador to Mexico, Delphine Borione, at a business forum organized by the Franco-Mexican Chamber of Commerce.

“In the energy sector, Hydrogène de France announced in December 2023 an investment plan of $2.5 billion until 2030, for seven green hydrogen projects in Mexico, reinforcing the country's commitment to the energy transition,” said the ambassador at the business forum called “France and Mexico allies towards sustainable nearshoring.”

Borione said that recently at a forum organized by the Mouvement des entreprises de France (Medef) he showed businessmen in France the investment opportunities in Mexico. This sparked the interest of more than 20 companies, which will visit Mexico from November 4 to 6. Medef is the largest employers' organization in France.


