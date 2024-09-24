 |  Login 
55 auto parts companies await US election to invest up to $3.5 billion in Mexico

Tuesday, 24 September 2024 11:12:28 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Around 55 international companies are awaiting the results of the presidential elections in the United States to decide whether to invest between $2.5 and $3.5 billion in Mexico, said the president of the business chamber National Auto Parts Industry (INA), Francisco Gonzalez.

The presidential elections in the United States will be in the first week of November and therefore, investment announcements could be released next year, Gonzalez said in an interview with the Mexican newspaper Milenio.

Currently, Mexico is the largest supplier of auto parts to the United States with a 43.0 percent market share. That share quadruples Canada's 10.3 percent and far exceeds China's 7.6 percent share.


