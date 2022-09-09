France’s metal industry output down 2.3 percent in July from June

Friday, 09 September 2022 11:25:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

France’s manufacturing output in July this year declined by 1.6 percent month on month, after a 0.9 percent month-on-month increase in June, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the May-June quarter, France’s manufacturing output decreased by 0.2 percent year on year and rose by 0.1 percent quarter on quarter.

In the given month, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, declined by 2.3 percent compared to June, after a 0.9 percent increase month on month in the previous month.

On the other hand, in July production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry moved up by 0.5 percent on month-on-month basis after a 1.6 percent month-on-month decrease recorded in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry advanced by 0.5 percent month on month in the given month after moving down by 1.4 percent in June compared to May. In the May-July quarter, output of the domestic construction industry decreased by 0.1 percent quarter on quarter.