France’s metal industry output down 0.4 percent in Sept from Aug

Monday, 07 November 2022 12:08:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

France’s manufacturing output in September this year declined by 0.4 percent month on month, after a three percent month-on-month increase in August, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the July-September quarter, France’s manufacturing output rose by 0.7 percent year on year and by 0.8 percent quarter on quarter.

In the given month, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, decreased by 0.4 percent compared to August, after a two percent increase month on month in the previous month.

On the other hand, in September production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry moved down by 5.5 percent on month-on-month basis after rising by 16.4 percent on month-on-month basis in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry advanced by 1.8 percent month on month in the given month after moving down by 0.8 percent in August compared to July. In the July-September quarter, output of the domestic construction industry decreased by 0.2 percent quarter on quarter.