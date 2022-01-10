France’s metal industry output down 0.2 percent in November from October

Monday, 10 January 2022 15:11:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

France’s manufacturing output in November last year fell by 0.6 percent month on month, after a 1.1 percent month-on-month increase in October, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). In the September-November quarter, France’s manufacturing output was down by 0.4 percent year on year and quarter on quarter.

In November, France’s production in manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, was down by 0.2 percent compared to October, after a 0.7 percent decrease month on month in October.

On the other hand, in November production of France’s motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers industry rose by 10.5 percent on month-on-month basis after a 0.3 percent month-on-month rise recorded in the previous month, while the output of the domestic construction industry was down by 1.4 percent month on month in the given month, after 1.9 percent increase in October compared to September. In the September-November quarter, output of the domestic construction industry increased by 0.4 percent quarter on quarter.