 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Fortescue...

Fortescue partners with Liebherr on zero emission mining solutions

Thursday, 26 September 2024 11:45:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group has announced that it has signed a US$2.8 billion green equipment partnership with Switzerland-based construction equipment manufacturer Liebherr for zero emission mining solutions. The companies will jointly develop and supply zero-emission machinery. According to the statement, this partnership is expected to create one of the world’s largest zero emission mining fleets.

As part of the deal, Liebherr and Fortescue will deploy a complete autonomous battery-electric haulage solution for large scale mining operations. A zero emission battery power system, which has been developed by Fortescue Zero, Fortescue’s technology arm, will be integrated into an electric version of Liebherr’s flagship mining dozer, the PR 776, which is currently in development.


Tags: Australia Oceania Mining Fortescue 

Similar articles

Fortescue to increase investments in green hydrogen projects in FY 2024-25

26 Jul | Steel News

Fortescue and Liebherr to further decarbonize iron ore mining

05 Jul | Steel News

Fortescue posts record monthly iron ore shipments in March

25 Apr | Steel News

Fortescue’s iron ore shipments fall slightly in H1

26 Jan | Steel News

Fortescue ships first iron ore from Belinga project in Gabon

06 Dec | Steel News

Fortescue’s iron ore shipments down in September quarter

06 Nov | Steel News

Fortescue achieves third-highest earnings in its history in FY 2022-23

29 Aug | Steel News

Australia’s Chichester Metals plans to develop Nyidinghu iron ore mine

23 Aug | Steel News

Fortescue targets higher iron ore shipments in FY 2023-24

28 Jul | Steel News

Fortescue to export first magnetite product from Iron Bridge to Vietnam

25 Jul | Steel News