Fortescue partners with Liebherr on zero emission mining solutions

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group has announced that it has signed a US$2.8 billion green equipment partnership with Switzerland-based construction equipment manufacturer Liebherr for zero emission mining solutions. The companies will jointly develop and supply zero-emission machinery. According to the statement, this partnership is expected to create one of the world’s largest zero emission mining fleets.

As part of the deal, Liebherr and Fortescue will deploy a complete autonomous battery-electric haulage solution for large scale mining operations. A zero emission battery power system, which has been developed by Fortescue Zero, Fortescue’s technology arm, will be integrated into an electric version of Liebherr’s flagship mining dozer, the PR 776, which is currently in development.