Fortescue expects to reach full capacity at Iron Bridge in 2028

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group has provided an update on its Iron Bridge magnetite operations in Western Australia.

Accordingly, the company plans to ship 10-12 million mt of magnetite from the project in 2026, with its annual production volume reaching 16-20 million mt in the second half of 2027. However, the Iron Bridge project is now expected to reach its full production capacity of 22 million mt per year in 2028, rather than in September 2025 as initially expected.

In the meantime, Fortescue has confirmed that the project is on track to meet its 2025 shipment and operating costs guidance, and that it will play a key role in increasing its production and shipping capacity, while complementing and enhancing the company’s existing product portfolio.