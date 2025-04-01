Fortescue plans to build huge solar hub for iron ore operations

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group is awaiting approval from the Western Australia’s Environmental Planning Authority (EPA) for its planned Turner River solar hub, according to EPA. The hub will be located near Port Hedland and will power the company’s iron ore operations.

The ambitious project with an estimated capacity of 644 MW will consist of solar panel installation, a substation, 220 kV transmission line spurs connecting the project to Fortescue’s existing transmission system, supporting infrastructure, and roads and corridors for overhead electrical reticulation.

The solar hub is expected to be one of Australia’s biggest solar farms.