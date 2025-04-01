 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Fortescue...

Fortescue plans to build huge solar hub for iron ore operations

Tuesday, 01 April 2025 10:57:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group is awaiting approval from the Western Australia’s Environmental Planning Authority (EPA) for its planned Turner River solar hub, according to EPA. The hub will be located near Port Hedland and will power the company’s iron ore operations.

The ambitious project with an estimated capacity of 644 MW will consist of solar panel installation, a substation, 220 kV transmission line spurs connecting the project to Fortescue’s existing transmission system, supporting infrastructure, and roads and corridors for overhead electrical reticulation.

The solar hub is expected to be one of Australia’s biggest solar farms.


Tags: Australia Oceania Mining Decarbonization Fortescue 

Similar articles

Fortescue to use electric mining equipment in iron ore operations

02 Oct | Steel News

Fortescue to increase investments in green hydrogen projects in FY 2024-25

26 Jul | Steel News

Fortescue and Liebherr to further decarbonize iron ore mining

05 Jul | Steel News

Fortescue to use electric mining equipment in iron ore operations

02 Oct | Steel News

Fortescue to increase investments in green hydrogen projects in FY 2024-25

26 Jul | Steel News

Fortescue and Liebherr to further decarbonize iron ore mining

05 Jul | Steel News