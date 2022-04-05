﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Fitch revokes international rating from Evraz

Tuesday, 05 April 2022 13:52:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

International ratings agency Fitch has revoked the ratings of eight Russian companies, according to media reports, as a part of the EU package of sanctions against Russia announced on March 15.

The list of the companies includes EVRAZ holding, which is one of the leading steel producers in Russia. In particular, the company’s Novokuznetsk-based steelmaking assets and coal and mining entities, which employ up to 30,000 workers, are under the restriction. The measure is a part of the EU’s decision to forbid credit ratings of “legal entities, organizations, which are established in Russia”. The agency plans to revoke the ratings of all Russian companies and their divisions by April 15.

The international ratings show the likelihood of the company refusing or being incapable of paying its debts. The lower the rating is the higher is the price to be paid for the loan service and therefore the lower creditors’ readiness is to buy the debentures. In fact, it means that major investors will stay away from the securities of such companies. Earlier, on March 10, the London stock exchange temporarily halted its listing of Evraz.


Tags: CIS steelmaking Evraz 

Similar articles

16 Feb

Russia’s Evraz supplies steel to build first nuclear power plant in Bangladesh
01 Feb

Evraz sees lower steel output and sales in 2021 amid export duties
04 Jan

Evraz NTMK to re-equip rail and beam mill
31 Aug

EVRAZ NTMK continues investing in railway wheel production
29 Jul

Evraz’s crude steel and pig iron output fall in H1
07 Jun

Russia’s EVRAZ to set up new casting and rolling mill at EVRAZ ZSMK
30 Apr

Evraz’s crude steel and pig iron output fall in Q1
15 Apr

Russia’s Evraz NTMK to modernize CCM No. 1
09 Feb

Evraz to boost steel billet capacity of CCM No. 1 at Evraz NTMK
29 Jan

Evraz’s crude steel output almost stable in 2020 despite pandemic