Fire breaks out at Ecoacciai scrap facility in Italy, damage still being assessed

A major fire broke out late on Monday, October 26, at Ecoacciai's scrap recovery facility in the Gello industrial area of Pontedera, in the province of Pisa, Italy. The fire affected a storage area, generating a thick column of smoke visible from a considerable distance. Several firefighting teams responded to the incident, while technical inspections have been launched to assess any potential impact on the environment and public health.

According to market rumors, the fire may have been caused by a lithium battery. However, the cause of the fire is still under investigation, as are the extent of the damage to the facility and any potential impact on its operations.

The issue of fire safety related to lithium batteries has also been addressed as part of the initiatives held during the BIR World Recycling Convention & Exhibition, taking place in Malaga, Spain, from October 25 to October 27, 2026. The association is currently working on a training video for industry operators outlining the procedures to follow in the event of a fire caused by lithium batteries. The initiative forms part of the BIR Academy's training program and will be made available to the public in the coming weeks.