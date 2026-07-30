Feralpi's solar PPA with Enfinity becomes operational, supplying 23.3 GWh per year to its northern Italian sites

The 15.5 MW photovoltaic plant located in the province of Ferrara has entered commercial operation. The supply is covered by the ten-year agreement signed by the two companies.

Feralpi Group and Enfinity Global have announced the commissioning of a new photovoltaic plant located in the province of Ferrara, in Italy's Emilia-Romagna region.

The start-up of the solar facility puts into effect the ten-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) previously signed by the two companies. The electricity generated under the agreement will cover part of the energy requirements of Feralpi's industrial sites in northern Italy.

The plant has an installed capacity of 15.5 MW and comprises 26,572 bifacial solar panels equipped with tracking systems. Annual production is estimated at 23.3 GWh. According to the companies, the renewable electricity generated will avoid approximately 6,291 mt of CO₂ emissions per year.

The project forms part of the steelmaker's energy and environmental strategy. By 2030, Feralpi aims to reduce specific Scope 1, 2 , and 3 emissions covered by its core steelmaking boundary by 50 percent, while also cutting absolute Scope 3 emissions by a further 25 percent.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, renewable sources covered 56 percent of Feralpi's energy requirements in 2025, allowing the company to exceed its target of 50 percent ahead of schedule by 2030. The group had also completed an investment program worth more than €500 million during the 2023-25 period, including projects related to energy efficiency, electrification and emissions reduction.

Giovanni Pasini, Managing Director of Feralpi Group, said that renewable energy procurement is one of the tools being used by the group to support the electrification of its production processes and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Enfinity Global stated that the commissioning of the plant marks the transition from the signing of the PPA to the actual availability of renewable electricity for industrial operations.