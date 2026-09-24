Italy's Alfa Acciai sees steel output recover in 2025, continues investments

Italian steelmaker Alfa Acciai Group recorded a recovery in production volumes in 2025, while continuing its investment plan aimed at upgrading and optimizing its facilities. Siderurgica Investimenti, the group's holding company, announced in a statement that the group closed the year with consolidated revenues of €1.1 billion and EBITDA of €21 million.

In 2025, the group's steel production increased to 1.67 million mt, compared to 1.46 million mt in 2024, up by approximately 14 percent. The value of production rose from €1.06 billion to €1.17 billion. According to the company, these results represent “significant signs of recovery compared to the previous year, with production volumes returning to normal levels”, despite a still challenging market environment characterized by geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty and volatility. In particular, the construction sector continued to show weak demand, while support came from infrastructure investments and public projects financed through Italy's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP).

The consolidated net result remained negative at €7.24 million, although it improved compared to the €34.9 million loss recorded in 2024. The group also improved its operating efficiency despite the narrowing spread between finished steel and raw material prices. Optimized raw material use and greater attention to energy management enabled the group to increase its added value by approximately €50 million compared to the previous year.

Consolidated shareholders' equity amounted to €497.9 million, compared to €517.6 million in the previous year, while net financial debt stood at €16.3 million, mainly affected by the rebuilding of inventories.

As for investments, following the €140 million allocated in the 2022-24 period, the group invested a further €17 million in 2025 to complete and optimize its facilities and processes, bringing total investments over the past four years to more than €150 million.