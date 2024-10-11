 |  Login 
Finished steel output of Ukraine’s DMZ down 56.9% in January-September

Friday, 11 October 2024 14:15:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Ukrainian billet, long steel and rail producer Dnipro Metallurgical Plant (DMZ), a part of DCH Group, has announced its production results for September and the January-September period of the current year.

In the given month, following two months of downtime at its rolling shop, the company produced 19,800 mt of finished steel, compared to 8,600 mt recorded in September 2023, while its metallurgical coke production declined by 1.2 percent month on month and increased by 15.3 percent year on year to 24,100 mt.

Meanwhile, in the first nine months of the year, DMZ’s finished steel output amounted to 35,800 mt, decreasing by 56.9 percent, while its metallurgical coke production came to 218,100 mt, down by 0.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


