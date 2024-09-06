Finished steel output of Ukraine’s DMZ down 54.6% in January-August

Ukrainian billet, long steel and rail producer Dnipro Metallurgical Plant (DMZ), a part of DCH Group, has announced its production results for August and the January-August period of the current year.

In the given month, the company did not produce any finished steel, due to a change in the delivery dates of billet, while its metallurgical coke production declined by 6.7 percent month on month and by 5.4 percent year on year to 24,400 mt.

Meanwhile, in the first eight months of the year, DMZ’s finished steel output amounted to 33,800 mt, decreasing by 54.6 percent, while its metallurgical coke production came to 194,000 mt, down by two percent, both on year-on-year basis.