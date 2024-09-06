 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Finished...

Finished steel output of Ukraine’s DMZ down 54.6% in January-August

Friday, 06 September 2024 15:20:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Ukrainian billet, long steel and rail producer Dnipro Metallurgical Plant (DMZ), a part of DCH Group, has announced its production results for August and the January-August period of the current year.

In the given month, the company did not produce any finished steel, due to a change in the delivery dates of billet, while its metallurgical coke production declined by 6.7 percent month on month and by 5.4 percent year on year to 24,400 mt.

Meanwhile, in the first eight months of the year, DMZ’s finished steel output amounted to 33,800 mt, decreasing by 54.6 percent, while its metallurgical coke production came to 194,000 mt, down by two percent, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Met Coke Raw Mat Ukraine CIS Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Local coke prices in China move down further, some rebound expected

30 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local coke prices in China keep falling

23 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

China’s coke exports increase by 20.2 percent in Jan-July

19 Aug | Steel News

Local coke prices in China move down, further decline anticipated

16 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ukraine’s Metinvest sees 4% fall in pig iron output in H1

13 Aug | Steel News

Local coke prices in China soften, outlook negative amid weak demand

02 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China down 7.25 percent in H1

25 Jul | Steel News

Russia’s MMK begins production with new coke battery

23 Jul | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Poland decommissions coke oven battery at Kraków indefinitely

23 Jul | Steel News

China’s coke imports fall by 64 percent in H1

23 Jul | Steel News