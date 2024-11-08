Ukraine’s DMZ reports 61.2% fall in finished steel output for January-October

Ukrainian billet, long steel and rail producer Dnipro Metallurgical Plant (DMZ), a part of DCH Group, has announced its production results for October and the January-October period of the current year.

In the given month, the company shipped 21,000 mt of finished steel produced in previous periods, given that it did not produce any finished steel in October, while its metallurgical coke production increased by 1.9 percent month on month and decreased by 7.5 percent year on year to 24,500 mt.

Meanwhile, in the first 10 months of the year, DMZ’s finished steel output amounted to 35,800 mt, decreasing by 61.2 percent, while its metallurgical coke production came to 242,600 mt, down by 1.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis.