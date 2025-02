Ukrainian billet, long steel and rail producer Dnipro Metallurgical Plant (DMZ), a part of DCH Group, has announced its production results for January.

After not producing any finished steel products in the previous month, the company produced 487 mt of finished steel products in the given month, declining by 64.2 percent year on year, while its metallurgical coke production dropped by 17.8 percent compared to the previous month and by 16.6 percent year on year to 18,900 mt.