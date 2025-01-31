 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Ukraine’s...

Ukraine’s Zaporizhkoks overhauls two coke ovens

Friday, 31 January 2025 14:51:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukraine-based Zaporizhkoks, a coke mill belonging to Metinvest group, has announced that it has completed the overhaul works for its coke ovens Nos. 5 and 6. The overhaul works which took about nine months to complete required more than UAH 5 million ($119,654) in investment.

The producer has stated that three coke ejectors used by two coke ovens have been replaced and upgraded to ensure the reliability and stability of the delivery of coke from the coking chambers. For this purpose, new supporting metal structures, decks, stairs and coke ejector service platforms were also manufactured and installed.

Since these ejectors work in extreme conditions, they are overhauled every five years.

Zaporizhkoks had repaired its coke battery No. 2 in June last year, as previously reported by SteelOrbis.


Tags: Met Coke Raw Mat Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Metinvest 

Similar articles

India’s Tata Steel starts decommissioning coke oven battery No. 7 at Jamshedpur

27 Jan | Steel News

Local coke prices in China decline amid slowing demand

24 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih reports higher output for 2024 despite challenges

22 Jan | Steel News

China’s coke exports decrease by 5.3 percent in 2024

21 Jan | Steel News

Local coke prices in China move sideways, export trading halted

17 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ukraine’s DMZ reports 59.4 fall in finished steel output for 2024

17 Jan | Steel News

Local coke prices in China fall in line in negative coal price trend

10 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local coke prices in China move sideways, outlook bearish

03 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ansteel Group Lingyuan Steel carries out trial run of coke oven equipment

31 Dec | Steel News

Local coke prices in China move down, while ex-Australia coal also down

27 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials