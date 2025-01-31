Ukraine’s Zaporizhkoks overhauls two coke ovens

Ukraine-based Zaporizhkoks, a coke mill belonging to Metinvest group, has announced that it has completed the overhaul works for its coke ovens Nos. 5 and 6. The overhaul works which took about nine months to complete required more than UAH 5 million ($119,654) in investment.

The producer has stated that three coke ejectors used by two coke ovens have been replaced and upgraded to ensure the reliability and stability of the delivery of coke from the coking chambers. For this purpose, new supporting metal structures, decks, stairs and coke ejector service platforms were also manufactured and installed.

Since these ejectors work in extreme conditions, they are overhauled every five years.

Zaporizhkoks had repaired its coke battery No. 2 in June last year, as previously reported by SteelOrbis.