Fatal accident at Simec plant in Mexico

Thursday, 31 October 2024 11:56:37 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Simec Group, a steel company with operations in Mexico, the United States and Brazil, reported an accident at one of its mini-mills in Mexico that caused the death of at least 12 people. The plant is secured by police forces to investigate the causes.

“Today, October 30, 2024, at plant 1 of the steel complex located in the city of Apizaco, Tlaxcala, a spill of liquid steel occurred with loss of human life that has momentarily paralyzed its operation,” Simec reported to the world's financial markets.

In Mexico, the company has mini-mills in Guadalajara, Jalisco; Mexicali, Baja California; two mini-mills in San Luis Potosí and two mini-mills in Tlaxcala, one of which was the cause of the explosion, as well as production plants in the United States and Brazil.

According to state authorities, 12 people died and one person was injured in the accident. The governor of Tlaxcala, Lorena Cuéllar Cisneros, asked the president of the board of directors of Simec, Rufino Vigil González, for support for the families of the deceased workers.

The accident site will remain closed and secured by federal and state authorities to investigate the causes of the accident.


