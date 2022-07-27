﻿
English
European commercial vehicle registrations down 20.3 percent in H1

Wednesday, 27 July 2022
       

In June this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union (EU) fell by 22.5 percent year on year to 144,210 units, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA). In the given month, all major countries, including Spain (-26.9%), Germany (-26.1%), Italy (-21.3%) and France (-20.9%), reported negative results.

In the first half of this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the EU were down by 20.3 percent on year-on-year basis. Spain (-30.4%), France (-22.1%), Germany (-18.8%) and Italy (-10.3%) all recorded declines.


